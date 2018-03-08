Gibbons (thumb) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Jets, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Gibbons last laced up his skates for the Devils Jan. 20 against the Flyers, missing over a month due to a broken thumb. He will return to a bottom-six role for the Devils, though that hasn't prevented from contributing 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) and a plus-13 rating over 45 games this season. Gibbons could slot in alongside Miles Wood and Brian Boyle on the fourth line in his return Thursday, though the team didn't hold a mandatory morning skate.