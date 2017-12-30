Gibbons collected an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.

The point ended a four-game dry spell, as Gibbons put up just three points on a six-game homestand and hasn't found the net since Dec. 12. He's mired in a funk right now and probably shouldn't be starting for you even in deep leagues while he's this cold.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories