Gibbons connected on a pair of passes to set up teammates for goals in an 8-3 rout of the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Gibbons hasn't been a shooter by any means, and this was no exception. Gibbons hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 12, meaning that he's a one-shot player right now. But at 25 points on the year, he's not even doing that consistently well this season. You can likely find many more reliable options elsewhere.