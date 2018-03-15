Devils' Brian Gibbons: Dishes two assists in win
Gibbons connected on a pair of passes to set up teammates for goals in an 8-3 rout of the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Gibbons hasn't been a shooter by any means, and this was no exception. Gibbons hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 12, meaning that he's a one-shot player right now. But at 25 points on the year, he's not even doing that consistently well this season. You can likely find many more reliable options elsewhere.
