Gibbons will play for Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Denmark, USA Hockey reports.

Gibbons pieced together his best NHL campaign in 2017-18, notching 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- and a plus-10 rating over 59 contests with the Devils. As a result, the 30-year-old has earned a bid to play for Team USA and could enter the free agent market this offseason with a number of suitors willing to give him another shot.