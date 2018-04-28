Devils' Brian Gibbons: Headed to Worlds
Gibbons will play for Team USA at the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Denmark, USA Hockey reports.
Gibbons pieced together his best NHL campaign in 2017-18, notching 26 points -- 12 goals and 14 assists -- and a plus-10 rating over 59 contests with the Devils. As a result, the 30-year-old has earned a bid to play for Team USA and could enter the free agent market this offseason with a number of suitors willing to give him another shot.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Acting as spectator Sunday•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Sees nearly 14 minutes in return•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Back in action Thursday•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Return over one week off•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Still weeks away•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...