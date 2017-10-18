Play

Gibbons scored his third goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Lightning.

The 29-year-old Gibbons doesn't exactly fit New Jersey's youth movement, but he's been a key contributor in the team's surprising hot start. Despite skating in a bottom-six role and not seeing any power-play time, Gibbons has three goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating through six games. The career AHLer came into this season with just 22 points in 66 career NHL contests, so maintaining this early success will likely prove tough.

