Gibbons scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Los Angeles.

This was just the second multi-point showing of the season for Gibbons, and he also entered Tuesday's contests mired in an offensive funk with only one assist through his previous six outings. However, the Boston College alum is having a sneaky good campaign with 12 goals, 18 points and a plus-14 rating through 29 games. There are plenty of settings where those numbers move the needle, and Gibbons is currently skating in a top-six role.