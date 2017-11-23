Devils' Brian Gibbons: Lights the lamp
Gibbons scored a goal on his lone shot against the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout loss Wednesday.
This gives Gibbons 10 goals on the year, which doubles his previous season high. However, he's been extremely lucky to this point. Those 10 goals have come on a mere 29 shots.
