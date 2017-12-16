Devils' Brian Gibbons: Registers two helpers in win
Gibbons recorded two assists during Friday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
With the multi-point showing, the diminutive winger is up to 12 goals and eight assists through 32 games for the campaign. He's been a solid scorer in the lower levels and appears to have found his niche with the Devils. Still, Gibbons' 27.9 shooting percentage is unsustainable, so his contributions to the goal column will likely begin to slow down.
