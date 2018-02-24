Gibbons (thumb) remains more than a week away from rejoining the lineup and will not join the team on its three-game road trip beginning Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Gibbons continues to work his way back from a broken thumb, but the pivot -- who is just over a month into his 4-6 week timetable -- appears to be trending toward the longer end of his recovery window. The news rules him out through next Friday -- when they close out a three-game road swing against the Hurricanes -- but there is no guarantee he will be ready to go March 4 against the Golden Knights.