Devils' Brian Gibbons: Return over one week off
Gibbons (thumb) remains more than a week away from rejoining the lineup and will not join the team on its three-game road trip beginning Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Gibbons continues to work his way back from a broken thumb, but the pivot -- who is just over a month into his 4-6 week timetable -- appears to be trending toward the longer end of his recovery window. The news rules him out through next Friday -- when they close out a three-game road swing against the Hurricanes -- but there is no guarantee he will be ready to go March 4 against the Golden Knights.
