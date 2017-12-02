Gibbons sustained an injury to his right knee in Friday's game against the Avalanche, and he'll be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, NJ.com reports.

The third-year pivot headed to the training room in the third period and was able to come back to finish the game, but coach John Hynes said Gibbons will be checked out further, presumably for precautionary reasons.

