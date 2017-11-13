Gibbons potted his eighth goal in 12:20 of ice time during Sunday's 7-5 win over Chicago.

Gibbons has ridden an unsustainable 33.3 percent shooting percentage to his hot start, but that's unlikely to last considering he came into this season with a mere five goals on 50 shots in 66 career NHL games. The 29-year-old bottom-six forward will likely become droppable in standard leagues once his luck starts to even out.