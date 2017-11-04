Gibbons scored a goal through a season-high 19:09 of ice time during Friday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

The undersized winger has been a sneaky offensive contributor for the Devils this season with six goals and eight points through 12 games. However, he's probably not going to score at this pace over the long haul, and especially since Gibbons isn't currently receiving consistent power-play time or skating in a top-six role. Still, considering his strong start, Gibbon's role could expand like it did Friday.