Devils' Brian Gibbons: Sees nearly 14 minutes in return
Gibbons, who had missed 22 straight games with a thumb injury, skated for 13:52 in Thursday's 3-2 home loss to the Jets.
While the American winger missed the scoresheet and only mustered one shot on goal, it was interesting to see him pick up 21 seconds on the power play. By no means is that a lot of time on the man advantage, but it was near a season high for the 30-year-old. New Jersey is hardly a shoo-in for the playoffs at this point, so perhaps coach John Hynes was experimenting with Gibbons to see if he can help improve an 11th-ranked man advantage for the stretch run.
