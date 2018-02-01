Devils' Brian Gibbons: Still weeks away
Gibbons (thumb) is set to miss 4-6 weeks from the date of his injury (Jan. 20), which rules him out until mid-February at the earliest, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Gibbons -- who is already on injured reserve -- won't be back any time soon, which is bad news for fantasy owners and fans of a team fighting for a playoff spot. The Devils have been going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen of late, rather than utilizing forward depth from the minors.
