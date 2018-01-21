Devils' Brian Gibbons: Suffers broken thumb
Gibbons was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a broken thumb.
Gibbons suffered this injury when he blocked a Shayne Gostisbehere shot in the second period of Saturday's game against Philly. He has zero goals and five assists in his last 15 matchups, firing this puck on net just 18 times in that stretch. Gibbons will be replaced by Blake Coleman for Monday's game against Detroit, while a timeline for his return should be more clear soon.
More News
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Leaves game after shot block•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Contributes helper in defeat•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Registers two helpers in win•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Instrumental in win over Kings•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Evidently good to go•
-
Devils' Brian Gibbons: Right knee ailing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...