Gibbons was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a broken thumb.

Gibbons suffered this injury when he blocked a Shayne Gostisbehere shot in the second period of Saturday's game against Philly. He has zero goals and five assists in his last 15 matchups, firing this puck on net just 18 times in that stretch. Gibbons will be replaced by Blake Coleman for Monday's game against Detroit, while a timeline for his return should be more clear soon.