Halonen (undisclosed) was activated off non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Halonen hasn't played yet this season, but his transfer to the minors suggests he's recovered from his injury. The 24-year-old scored 17 goals and 30 points in 57 AHL contests in 2022-23. He hasn't made his NHL debut.