Devils' Brian Strait: Designated for waivers
Strait landed on the waiver wire Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Strait managed to crack the Jets' game-day lineup just five times last season -- instead spending much of the year with AHL Manitoba where he logged 58 games and tallied 14 points. The Boston University product will join AHL Binghamton if he clears waivers and will probably remain in the minors for much of the 2017-18 campaign.
