Foote signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Wednesday.

Foote had two goals, seven points, 63 PIM, 52 blocks and 58 hits in 50 contests between Tampa Bay and Nashville last season. The 24-year-old was an unrestricted free agent after the Predators declined to present him with a qualifying offer. Foote will have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Devils' opening game roster as their sixth or seventh defenseman.