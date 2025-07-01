Addison signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Tuesday.

Addison was unable to secure an NHL deal in 2024-25, playing on an AHL-only contract. He earned 36 points over 62 games with AHL Henderson and AHL Springfield, which showcases his offensive upside. However, the Devils have plenty of blueliners on their NHL roster and better prospects to turn to before Addison, so he should be expected to spend much of 2025-26 at AHL Utica.