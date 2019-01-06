The Devils recalled Johnson from AHL Binghamton on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) expected to sit out, Johnson will serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup. This is Johnson's first recall to the big club, and he has served with both ECHL Adirondack and AHL Binghamton this season. His play with Binghamton isn't promising, recording an .866 save percentage and 3.91 GAA.