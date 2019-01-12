Johnson was sent back to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.

The Devils activated goalie MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) in a corresponding move, meaning Johnson gets rerouted to the AHL with his NHL debut still on hold. A 24-year-old standout from the University of North Dakota, Johnson has a 6-8-0 record, 3.91 GAA and .866 save percentage through 14 games with the minor-league Devils this season, plus he's worked on his game a bit with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.