Devils' Cameron Johnson: Bussed back to Binghamton
Johnson was sent back to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
The Devils activated goalie MacKenzie Blackwood (lower body) in a corresponding move, meaning Johnson gets rerouted to the AHL with his NHL debut still on hold. A 24-year-old standout from the University of North Dakota, Johnson has a 6-8-0 record, 3.91 GAA and .866 save percentage through 14 games with the minor-league Devils this season, plus he's worked on his game a bit with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...