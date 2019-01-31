Devils' Cameron Johnson: Headed down to minors
Johnson was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Thursday.
Johnson's demotion may not mean additional ice time for him, as Cory Schneider remains with Binghampton on a conditioning assignment. Given the breakout performances of Mackenzie Blackwood, the 24-year-old Johnson figures to spend the remainder of the year in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...