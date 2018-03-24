Devils' Cameron Johnson: Pens entry-level deal with Devils

Johnson, who arrives from the University of North Dakota, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Saturday. According to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, the goalie's contract will start next season, as he'll first sign an AHL amateur tryout agreement with Binghamton.

Johnson's hockey resume features several collegiate awards, including laying claim to the NCAA championship for the Fighting Hawks in the 2016-17 campaign. The 23-year-old finished with a 12-9-7 record, 2.14 GAA and .910 save percentage this year. His career professional career is just getting started, but it's nice to see the Devils shoring up its depth in goal since Cory Schneider is the team's lone netminder currently on the active roster signed under contract beyond the 2018-19 campaign.