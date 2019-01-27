Devils' Cameron Johnson: Recalled from AHL
Johnson was promoted from AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Johnson reportedly will practice Sunday, and there seems to be an outside chance that he'll at least be available as an emergency goalie for Monday's road game against the Penguins. New Jersey currently has Keith Kinkaid, Cory Schneider and Johnson on the active roster.
