Devils' Case McCarthy: Nice depth for New Jersey

McCarthy was drafted 118th overall by the Devils at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Spending this past season playing for the loaded U18 USNTDP team, McCarthy spent the entire year battling for minutes on a crowded blue line. Although you could make an argument he was the fifth-best defensive prospect on his own team, he still has a chance to develop into an NHL regular. McCarthy tends to keep things simple and he can be deployed in a variety of roles. On a club full of potential future stars, the fact McCarthy could complement those players without having the puck on his stick gives him legitimate value moving forward. The addition of McCarthy isn't going to improve New Jersey's prospect pool all that much, but he makes for excellent depth as he gets set to head off to Boston University this fall.