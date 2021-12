Jaros was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Jaros absence would explain the team's decision to recall defenseman Kevin Bahl from AHL Utica. The 25-year-old Jaros was just one game back from a hand injury that cost him 22 games this year. With the busy schedule, the blueliner figures to miss the next five contests at least.