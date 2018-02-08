Devils' Christoph Bertschy: Dealt to New Jersey
The Wild traded Bertschy and Mario Lucia to the Devils on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Viktor Loov.
Bertschy is cashing out the balance of his three-year, entry level contract, and he'll become a restricted free agent this summer. The Swiss skater doesn't hold much fantasy appeal based on his relatively low draft position (2012 sixth-rounder) and lack of experience on the big stage, but the Devils have experienced their fair share of injuries up front and could use the extra depth.
