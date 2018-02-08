The Wild traded Bertschy and Mario Lucia to the Devils on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Viktor Loov.

Bertschy is cashing out the balance of his three-year, entry level contract, and he'll become a restricted free agent this summer. The Swiss skater doesn't hold much fantasy appeal based on his relatively low draft position (2012 sixth-rounder) and lack of experience on the big stage, but the Devils have experienced their fair share of injuries up front and could use the extra depth.

