Glass scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Glass scored against his old team, and while the Devils didn't come out on top, he continues to prove why they traded for him at the deadline. The 25-year-old has centered the third line in his time with the Devils, picking up two goals and two assists over four contests. For the season, he has 19 points, 83 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-4 rating over 55 appearances when accounting for his time with the Penguins. Glass can't keep up a point-per-game pace, but he's worth a look at least as a streamer in fantasy until the offense cools down.