Devils' Cody Glass: Good to go for Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
Glass (upper body) will play in Thursday's game against Montreal.
Glass wasn't initially expected to return for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, but head coach Sheldon Keefe said that the center felt better than expected Thursday and has been cleared to return. Over six regular-season appearances this year, Glass has recorded two goals, three hits, two blocked shots and six PIM while averaging 12:34 of ice time.