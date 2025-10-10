Glas scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Glass opens 2025-26 as the Devils' third-line center. The 26-year-old tied the game at 2-2 in the second period off a feed from Luke Hughes. Glass has some potential after putting up 22 points in 65 regular-season appearances a year ago, including seven points in 14 outings with the Devils after he was acquired from the Penguins. His career high is 35 points in 72 games with the Predators in 2022-23, but with teams focusing on Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, Glass could get more room to work with this year.