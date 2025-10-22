Glass scored a power-play goal in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Glass wired a shot from just below the right hash marks to push the score to 2-1 early in the second period. He has two goals and nine shots in six games this season, and he's averaging 12:34 of ice time. Glass never seized the status of his sixth overall draft pick (2017), but with his positional versatility, he may have some value in deep formats if he can stick on the second power-play unit.