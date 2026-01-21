Glass scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Glass set up Arseny Gritsyuk's opening tally at 5:23 of the second period. The two reversed roles a few minutes later, with Glass's goal ultimately being the game-winner. The 26-year-old center has four goals and two assists over his last six contests. For the season, Glass is up to 11 goals, four helpers, 68 shots on net, 29 hits, 19 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 39 appearances.