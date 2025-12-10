Glass scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Senators.

The Devils' third line powered the offense Tuesday, with Glass, Connor Brown and Arseny Gritsyuk combining for two goals and eight points. Glass snapped a seven-game point drought with the performance, and the helper was actually his first of 2025-26 -- through 19 appearances, he's managed five goals but only six points.