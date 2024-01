Miller scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.

Miller fired a slap shot from above the right circle in the second period that beat Thatcher Demko low blocker side. His other goal was much the same - low-blocker side, this time from the top of the left circle. The goals were Miller's first this season (19 games). He's never been able to replicate his brilliant 41-point campaign in Vegas' first year. There's no fantasy value in two goals and two assists in 19 games thus far.