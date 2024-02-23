Miller was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Miller was out of the lineup for the first time since Jan. 22, as the Devils went with Luke Hughes, John Marino, Jonas Siegenthaler, Simon Nemec, Brendan Smith and Kevin Bahl on defense. The personnel change didn't yield any improvement, as New Jersey continues to be held back by a lackluster power play, which ranks last in the league since the calendar flipped to 2024 and went 0-for-5 in Thursday's loss. Miller's possible return to the lineup won't help on the man advantage, as he has just six points in 35 appearances this season, none of which have come on the power play.