Devils' Colton White: Ascends to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
White was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
White will likely serve as defensive depth for the Devils. A fourth-round pick from 2015, White has nine NHL appearances to his name.
