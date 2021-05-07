site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Devils' Colton White: Back on taxi squad
White was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
White has no points in two games with the Devils this season. He'll be on the taxi squad as defensive depth.
