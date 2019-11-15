Devils' Colton White: Called up from minors
White was brought up from AHL Binghamton on Friday.
White logged three games for New Jersey last season in which he recorded two PIM, one shot and two hits while averaging 14:14 of ice time. While the blueliner was likely brought up as an emergency depth option, if he slots into the lineup it would likely be in favor of Matt Tennyson.
