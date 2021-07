White penned a one-year, two-way contract extension with New Jersey on Wednesday.

The deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $130,000 in the AHL. The 24-year-old has gotten into just 11 NHL games over the last three seasons, failing to record a point. White hasn't produced much offensively in the AHL, either, as he posted just seven points in 27 games with Binghamton last season.