Devils' Colton White: Promoted to top level
The Devils recalled White from AHL Binghamton on Friday.
New Jersey sent Connor Carrick (finger) to the AHL on a conditioning assignment in a corresponding move, so White will fill in as the team's seventh defenseman for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has notched four helpers while posting a minus-7 rating in 20 appearances with Binghamton this campaign.
