White inked a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Thursday.

White spent the bulk of the previous campaign in the minors, appearing in 45 games for AHL Binghamton in which he garnered one goal and 11 helpers. In his limited NHL contests, the blueliner notched two shots, four PIM and four blocks in six outings while averaging 13:59 of ice time. The additions of Dmitry Kulikov and Ryan Murray will likely see White stuck in the AHL again next year.