Devils' Colton White: Set to make NHL debut
White will make his NHL debut Wednesday in Edmonton, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils are buried deep in the lottery, so they have little to lose by deploying the 21-year-old recent call-up. White will take the lineup spot of Egor Yakovlev (upper body).
