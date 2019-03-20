White was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

White's demotion could be an indication that Sami Vatanen (illness) is ready to return to the lineup for Thursday's tilt with Boston. Even if the 21-year-old White is recalled under emergency conditions for the clash with the Bruins, he will likely serve as a healthy scratch in favor of Egor Yakovlev.

