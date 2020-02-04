The Devils recalled White from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

P.K. Subban is under the weather and Sami Vatanen isn't expected to play Tuesday against Montreal due to an undisclosed injury, so White will be on hand as an insurance policy. The 22-year-old blueliner has notched nine points while posting a minus-9 rating in 38 AHL appearances this season.