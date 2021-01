White was waived by the Devils on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

White has appeared in nine NHL games over the last two seasons, but he has looked overwhelmed at the top level, totaling just three shots on goal without a point. The 23-year-old blueliner will look to develop further at AHL Binghamton, where he scored just 12 points in 45 games last year after totaling 30 points in 71 games in 2018-19.