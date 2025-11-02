Brown (undisclosed) will not be an option for Sunday's road game versus the Ducks, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown is doing better but is still day-to-day, and the team doesn't anticipate him being out for much longer provided that his recovery continues to trend positively. This is the last game of New Jersey's road trip, so Brown will have multiple days to work his way back to full strength ahead of Thursday's game against Montreal.