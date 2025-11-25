Brown scored a goal, dished out an assist and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Brown got involved with a secondary helper in the first period before netting the go-ahead goal midway through the second. With the pair of points, the 31-year-old winger is up to six goals, two assists and 22 shots on net through 15 games this season. The points were his first since returning from injured reserve with an upper-body injury. When healthy, Brown has been involved a fair amount in New Jersey's offensive plans from the third line. He could become relevant in deep leagues if he starts to trend closer towards the 30-point mark that he hit a season ago with the Oilers.