Brown logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Brown had opened January with no points and 11 shots on net over nine games. He had the secondary helper on a Cody Glass goal at 8:32 of the second period, which was ultimately the game-winner. Brown is up to 18 points, 59 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 43 appearances. He's roughly on pace to match the 30-point regular season he put forth in 82 games with the Oilers last year.