Brown is questionable for Thursday's clash against Montreal, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

Brown has five goals and six points in 11 appearances in 2025-26. He's missed New Jersey's past two games, but Brown might serve on the third line alongside Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer if he's ready to go Thursday. Brown's availability would probably result in Brian Halonen being a healthy scratch versus the Canadiens.