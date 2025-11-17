Brown (upper body) will travel with the Devils ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Brown has missed the last seven games due to his upper-body injury, but he seems to be getting closer to returning to action for the Devils. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay remains to be seen, but even if he's forced to miss at least one more game, he'll likely be in the mix to suit up Thursday against the Panthers or Saturday against Philadelphia.